WWE is shining a spotlight on AJ Styles’ legendary career with a special tribute video featuring some of the biggest names on its roster.

On Wednesday, the company released a new digital exclusive titled “WWE Superstars reflect on AJ Styles’ legacy and retirement” (see video below).

The video showcases several current stars opening up about what “The Phenomenal One” has meant to them and to the industry as a whole.

The tribute follows a similar format to the John Cena video package that aired during the closing stretch of “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour, blending heartfelt commentary with a celebration of Styles’ impact across generations.

Among those featured in the video are Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and others, each sharing their thoughts on Styles’ influence, in-ring brilliance and the legacy he leaves behind.

Finn Balor: “I just wanna say congratulations on such an incredible career. And from a personal standpoint, I wanna say thank you because you’ve always been such a constant source of inspiration for me, and I know we’ve had very similar career paths, but I hope you know that I’ve always, always looked up to you. For me, you are the benchmark for what it is to be a professional both inside and outside of the ring. I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to share the last 10 years with you here in this company.”

Randy Orton: “I think that anyone in the back would agree that he’s one of the best wrestlers, pure wrestlers, entertainers, sports entertainers, whatever you wanna call it, of this generation. You couldn’t say enough about how great he is in the ring. But when it comes to outside of the ring, what I really respect about him is the kind of husband and the kind of father he is, the kind of locker room leader he is. He definitely leads by example. He’s a straight-edge, clean living, just amazing man in general, and it was a privilege to work alongside AJ, and I hope that we keep in touch.”

Roman Reigns: “Hell of a worker, a hell of a teammate, just an old-ass video-game brother. But that reflects, I think, who he is as a person, the discipline that he has, being involved in professional wrestling, being on the road but continuing to stay true to being a family man, being a father. Just happy that I was able to make some art with him when our time came a few years ago. It would’ve been cool to be able to run it back and do it again, explore like new chapters of what we could do together, because there’s just a, pun intended, a phenomenal chemistry there.”

The Miz: “AJ not only exceeded all expectations, but I think even maybe he might even tell you he exceeded his expectations because he did everything there is to do, and not just WWE, but in pro wrestling in general. And I am thankful to have AJ as a WWE superstar, as a friend, and as a person I can look to for guidance anytime I need any type of advice on certain things. He’s just that kind of guy.”

Sami Zayn: “As long as I’ve known you, you’ve been a good friend. I’m trying not to get too bummed out here, but I’m really gonna miss you, man, and thank you for everything. Thank you for everything, not just for me, but for what you’ve done for the business, and we just had a lot of great memories together.”

Shineuke Nakamura: “AJ is special to a lot of people, but for me, it’s more than that. One of my best friends, sometime I feel like he’s my brother. I miss him already.