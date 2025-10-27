Make it five!

A fifth cryptic vignette has been released.

That’s right. Five-times, five-times, five-times, five-times, FIVE-TIMES WWE has taken to social media in less than 24 hours to share various ‘cryptic vignettes’ with nothing being shown other than shoes walking in an empty room, without anything to identify who is doing the walking.

After sharing three cryptic videos across official social media platforms throughout Sunday, the fun continued into the new week with WWE sharing two more.

Monday morning kicked off with a fourth cryptic vignette, which once again featured nothing but shoes walking in a silent, empty room.

A fifth cryptic teaser was posted in the early afternoon hours by WWE, which again followed suit.

Let the guesses continue!

…or we can spoil the fun for you, per your consent, of course.

For those interested, you can check out a spoiler article we published today revealing the reason for WWE’s cryptic vignettes. For those who aren’t, tune into WWE Raw tonight, when it is believed that the full video will air.

If you missed out on the fun on Sunday and earlier today, you can watch all of the four previous cryptic vignettes released by WWE via the following links:

* WWE Teases Big Return Or Debut In Cryptic Vignette Released Via Social Media

* WWE Posts Yet Another Cryptic Teaser Video – The Possible Identity Revealed

* WWE Posts A Third Cryptic Teaser – Different Shoes Continue To Be Featured

* Fourth Interesting Cryptic Vignette Released By WWE On Monday Morning Ahead Of Tonight’s Raw

Also advertised for the October 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and segments:

* CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face

* Roxanne Perez vs. Nikki Bella

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Penta vs. Rusev

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Raw results coverage from “The Golden State.”