Sports Illustrated announced earlier today that the WWE Performance Center would now be known as the Capitol Wrestling Center, with NXT head Triple H stating that this change will reinvigorate the yellow-and-black brand’s vibe.

“It’s a historic callback to where this all began,” Triple H said about the new name. “We gutted the Performance Center and it’s now rebuilt, so it feels like we’re going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we’re going back to 1953. Just like then, we’re doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.”

Now WWE has released a special behind-the-scenes first-look at the new Capitol Wrestling Center ahead of tonight’s NXT Takeover 31 pay per view, with commentator Vic Joseph giving a play-by-play as to the venue’s changes. Check it out below.