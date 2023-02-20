Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford in an Elimination Chamber Match at the themed PLE on Saturday night, where Theory went over to retain his title thanks to outside interference by Logan Paul, who cost Rollins the bout when he hit a stomp.

Before the match, the popular YouTuber spoke to WWE.com where he said the following: