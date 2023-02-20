Austin Theory put his WWE United States Title on the line against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford in an Elimination Chamber Match at the themed PLE on Saturday night, where Theory went over to retain his title thanks to outside interference by Logan Paul, who cost Rollins the bout when he hit a stomp.
Before the match, the popular YouTuber spoke to WWE.com where he said the following:
“Seth Rollins, you pissed me off, dog. I had to book a flight to snowy ass Montreal, Canada just so I could whoop your ass! I see you talking sh*t on social media. You’ve got big words when I’m not in front of you, but let’s see what happens tonight. I don’t think you’re gonna like it,” Paul stated.
What did @LoganPaul have to say before attacking @WWERollins at #WWEChamber last night? pic.twitter.com/b5Ji1vc8sT
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023