“Mami” has some new ink

During WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past April, Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo, and it was filmed for a WWE digital series.

On Thursday, WWE released the latest installment of their digital series, “WWE Tattooed,” which features The Judgment Day leader and former WWE Women’s World Champion getting the ink on her arm.

“‘Mami’ got new ink in front of WWE fans at Tattoo Alley inside WWE World during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia,” the description for the episode reads.

Check out video footage of Rhea Ripley getting the new tattoo via the YouTube player embedded below.