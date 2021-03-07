WWE has released the full network documentary “HEAVEN” on their company Youtube page, along with the following description: “Watching her older brothers wrestle, Heaven Fitch fell in love with the sport. This is the story of the 16-year-old North Carolina girl whose hard work and determination would break barriers and make history, narrated by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.” Check it out below.

WWE has also released a bonus clip from the recently aired 24 special, which chronicles the career of current Intercontinental champion, Big E. Watch below as the New Day member reveals why he has targeted commentator Corey Graves for his prematch rituals.