WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up.

From WWE.com:

James and Hill to tangle with Gallus on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss episode of NXT Level Up will feature Cutler James and Shiloh Hill teaming up against Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, as well as Tatum Paxley tangling with Kali Armstrong.

Cutler and Hill have each had issues with Gallus in recent weeks, so the two talented newcomers have agreed to join forces for what figures to be a hard-hitting brawl with Coffey and Wolfgang.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions, Coffey and Wolfgang have been clear about their disdain for rookies, and they’ll attempt to once again turn back Cutler and Hill as they’ve done several times in singles competition.

The unsettling Paxley recently enjoyed a brief reunion with Lyra Valkyria on NXT, though she’ll go it alone against Armstrong, an intriguing and athletic newcomer.

Armstrong came up short against Brinley Reece in her debut match, and she’ll be hoping for a better result against Paxley.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!