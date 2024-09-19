WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up.
On Thursday, WWE.com released the following official preview for the Friday, September 20 episode of NXT Level Up.
For those interested, you can check out complete NXT Level Up spoilers for 9/20 before the show airs.
Shiloh Hill and Mark Coffey to collide on NXT Level UpAn amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Shiloh Hill and Mark Coffey clashing in a hard-hitting main event, Lash Legend tangling with Lainey Reid, and Brinley Reece combatting the debuting Kali Armstrong.
A battle-tested veteran and former Heritage Cup Champion, Coffey has made it clear that he has zero tolerance for less-experienced competitors, and he’ll be looking to make an example out of the powerful Shiloh.
Shiloh is looking to keep rolling after joining forces with Cutler James and scoring a massive tag team victory against Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon last week on NXT Level Up.
Plus, in a first for WWE, Legend will battle Reid in a collision between a former WNBA player and a former rodeo rider.
Legend has won two of her last three matches on NXT Level Up, while Reid came up just short against Dani Palmer in her most recent showing on the brand.
After a decorated track and field career at the University of Southern California, Armstrong is hoping to add to her long list of achievements against Reece, who is seeking her first singles victory.
