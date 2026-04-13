WWE is putting the spotlight on Liv Morgan in a different way ahead of WrestleMania weekend.

The company has officially announced the world premiere of Morgan’s “Trouble” music video (see below).

Fans may recall that a brief, unexplained sneak peek of the video aired during the March 6 episode of Raw.

The teaser lasted only a few seconds and came without any context, leaving viewers curious about what was to come.

Now, WWE has confirmed that the full video reveal is on the way.

Timing is everything.

Morgan is currently gearing up for one of the biggest matches of her career, as she is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 42.

The two-night premium live event is scheduled for April 18 and April 19, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.