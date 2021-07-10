WWE issued the following press release announcing that voting is now open for the company’s 2021 Bumpy Awards, which are set to take place on August 4th at 10am EST. Check out all the nominees below.

Vote NOW for the 2021 Bumpy Awards

The Bumpies are BACK!

The Bumpy People’s Choice Awards will return on Aug. 4 streaming on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network everywhere else and across WWE social platforms.

The WWE Universe will get their say in handing out major awards with Superstar, Match, Rivalry, Moment and Tag Team of the Half-Year all open to fan voting.

Superstar of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

* Roman Reigns

* Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley

* Raquel Gonzalez

* WALTER

Match of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

* Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37

* Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Danie Bryan at WrestleMania 37

* MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Hell in a Cell

Rivalry of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

* Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

* Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

* Bianca Belair and Bayley

* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Moment of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

* Bianca Belair’s Road to WrestleMania

* Bad Bunny at WrestleMania

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

* The Breakup of the Undisputed ERA

* Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Title

Tag Team of the Half-Year – VOTE NOW

* Natalya & Tamina

* AJ Styles & Omos

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* MSK

* The Way – Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell