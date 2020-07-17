WWE Releases Full Programming Schedule Ahead Of Sunday’s Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Watch Along Guests Revealed

WWE issued the following press release announcing the programming schedule ahead of Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Details, including the air time for Watch Along, The Bump, and the Kickoff show can be found below.
Get set for the night of terror at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules with a full day of programming across WWE platforms.
Start your morning with the crew from WWE’s The Bump at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Hardcore Holly and NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith will all join the show to preview The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules and much more.
Immediately following WWE’s The Bump is a special presentation of “The Best of Extreme Rules” with a host of memorable matches and mind-blowing moments from the anything-goes, pay-per-view event. Relive showdowns such as Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match, Jeff Hardy vs. Edge in a Ladder Match, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in an Extreme Rules Match and much more.
After “The Best of Extreme Rules” concludes, the first-ever pay-per-preview edition of WWE Ahora will set the stage with “La Previa del Show de Horrores en WWE Extreme Rules.“ Hosts Quetzalli Bulnes and Marcelo Rodriguez will be joined by WWE Superstars and special guests to break down the upcoming event for WWE Español’s flagship franchise.
The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms and will provide expert analysis ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight, Eye-For-An-Eye Match, championship clashes and more. Later, WWE Watch Along will be highlighted by appearances from the likes of Keith Lee, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Mick & Noelle Foley, JBL, Bubba Ray Dudley and others, who will analyze and react to all the gruesome action on WWE YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.
Catch it all and don’t miss an epic night of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Apollo Crews Talks Paul Heyman Relationship, Says Main Roster Call-Up Happened Too Soon
- Details On The Filming Of The Swamp Fight Between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Bayley Talks Her Character Transformation, Says WWE Trusted Her To Make It Happen
- AEW Bounces Back With A Win Over NXT In Overnight Ratings
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?