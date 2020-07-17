WWE Releases Full Programming Schedule Ahead Of Sunday’s Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Watch Along Guests Revealed

WWE issued the following press release announcing the programming schedule ahead of Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Details, including the air time for Watch Along, The Bump, and the Kickoff show can be found below.

Get set for the night of terror at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules with a full day of programming across WWE platforms.

Start your morning with the crew from WWE’s The Bump at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Hardcore Holly and NBA on TNT’s Kenny Smith will all join the show to preview The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules and much more.

Immediately following WWE’s The Bump is a special presentation of “The Best of Extreme Rules” with a host of memorable matches and mind-blowing moments from the anything-goes, pay-per-view event. Relive showdowns such as Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage Match, Jeff Hardy vs. Edge in a Ladder Match, Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles in an Extreme Rules Match and much more.

After “The Best of Extreme Rules” concludes, the first-ever pay-per-preview edition of WWE Ahora will set the stage with “La Previa del Show de Horrores en WWE Extreme Rules.“ Hosts Quetzalli Bulnes and Marcelo Rodriguez will be joined by WWE Superstars and special guests to break down the upcoming event for WWE Español’s flagship franchise.

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms and will provide expert analysis ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight, Eye-For-An-Eye Match, championship clashes and more. Later, WWE Watch Along will be highlighted by appearances from the likes of Keith Lee, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Humberto Carrillo, Mick & Noelle Foley, JBL, Bubba Ray Dudley and others, who will analyze and react to all the gruesome action on WWE YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

Catch it all and don’t miss an epic night of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.