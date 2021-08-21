WWE has released the programming list for this weekend’s SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 supplementary programming:

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for SummerSlam Weekend

Get set for SummerSlam with a loaded Weekend slate of WWE programming Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:

“La Previa” Spanish SummerSlam pre-show

At 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Best of SummerSlam

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest SummerSlam Matches, beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special SummerSlam edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT from both Stamford and Las Vegas on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Evan Mack. Watch as they get early insight to SummerSlam from Ariel Helwani and Paul Heyman to discuss The Uso’s title defense of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Roman Reign’s iconic matchup against John Cena.

Ultimate SummerSlam Matches

Matt Camp, Sam Roberts and Ryan Pappolla put together the Ultimate SummerSlam matches from a list they created of some of SummerSlam’s historically greatest superstars.. Don’t miss Ultimate SummerSlam at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

SummerSlam Kickoff Show

SummerSlam Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including an incredible expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

Catch it all and don’t miss SummerSlam, streaming live tonight, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Sunday:

What’s NeXT

Tune in as “What’s NeXT” welcomes Dakota Kai and LA Knight at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

BEST OF NXT

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest NXT matches beginning 3:00 p.m. ET/12 p.m PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

NXT TakeOver 36 Pre-Show

TakeOver Pre-Show begins at 7:30 ET/ 4:30 PT, exclusively on WWE.com, Peacock, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and TikTok.”