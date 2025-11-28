The latest WWE cryptic tease video build-up has finally reached its’ culmination.

After a week of various cryptic teases being dropped on social media, Friday morning saw the official complete video drop on WWE’s YouTube channel and other digital and social media outlets.

As expected, much like the build-up to the men’s poker table gambling-themed video to promote WrestleMania 42 returning to Allegiant Stadium in the “Sin City” of Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026, a new women’s version has touched down.

Featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton, the women’s WrestleMania 42 promotional video can be seen in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below.

The official description for the new promotional WrestleMania 42 video reads as follows:

WrestleMania 42 promo | WWE Superstars take their seat at the table

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton take their seats at the table ahead of WrestleMania 42. Individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, are on sale NOW at exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

Also released today on WWE’s official YouTube channel is a live stream featuring the complete WrestleMania 41 event, which also took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. earlier this year.

WWE’s WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place next April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

