WWE Releases “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom” Merch and Photo Shoot for Mandy Rose’s New Look

WWE Shop has released a t-shirt with Mandy Rose’s new look on it and the WWE website has released a new photo shoot to show off Rose’s new look.
The t-shirt refers to the SmackDown Superstar as “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom,” an apparent reference to the new hairstyle.
Rose will face Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
You can see WWE’s related tweets below, along with a few shots from the photo shoot:
#GreatestSoccerMom All New @WWE_MandyRose tee available now at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/MesOnGgX36 pic.twitter.com/SkscWXMvUt
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 18, 2020
.@WWE_MandyRose is sporting a whole new look, and she’s putting those locks on the line when she battles @SonyaDevilleWWE in a Hair vs. Hair Match THIS SUNDAY at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/pFvLOPLByV
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
