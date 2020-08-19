WWE Releases “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom” Merch and Photo Shoot for Mandy Rose’s New Look

WWE Shop has released a t-shirt with Mandy Rose’s new look on it and the WWE website has released a new photo shoot to show off Rose’s new look.

The t-shirt refers to the SmackDown Superstar as “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom,” an apparent reference to the new hairstyle.

Rose will face Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

You can see WWE’s related tweets below, along with a few shots from the photo shoot:

.@WWE_MandyRose is sporting a whole new look, and she’s putting those locks on the line when she battles @SonyaDevilleWWE in a Hair vs. Hair Match THIS SUNDAY at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/pFvLOPLByV — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020

