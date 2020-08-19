 WWE Releases "God's Greatest Soccer Mom" Merch and Photo Shoot for Mandy Rose's New Look

WWE Releases “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom” Merch and Photo Shoot for Mandy Rose’s New Look

4 comments

WWE Shop has released a t-shirt with Mandy Rose’s new look on it and the WWE website has released a new photo shoot to show off Rose’s new look.

The t-shirt refers to the SmackDown Superstar as “God’s Greatest Soccer Mom,” an apparent reference to the new hairstyle.

Rose will face Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

You can see WWE’s related tweets below, along with a few shots from the photo shoot:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy