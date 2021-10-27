WWE has released SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson).

Hamilton removed WWE from his Twitter bio earlier this week, and made the account private. PWInsider reports that they checked into his status due to the change, and learned that he has been released.

There’s no word yet on why Hamilton was released, but it’s interesting that his departure comes after a recent social media issue he had with rapper and known pro wrestling fan Westside Gunn of Griselda Records. Hamilton recently took issue with Gunn using a sample of his voice on a song, and stated on Instagram that WWE’s lawyers would sue Gunn on his behalf. Gunn’s next project, Fourth Rope, has been described as practically an homage to wrestling fans.

Hamilton has since removed the Instagram post calling out Gunn, but he originally wrote, “Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…. [censored emoji]’d. You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

Hamilton noted in a follow-up Instagram comment, “Tick….tock…..the longer this goes, the longer I have in court….you ready to settle or do you wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day….”

Hamilton then wrote in another follow-up comment, “It was 20k, but at noon eastern it’s $30k and we go to court.”

One Instagram user noted in the comments that Hamilton’s threat was “so fucking dumb” and that he was mad because a WWE-supporting rapper used his voice, calling it a “common L.”

Hamilton responded to the user’s other comments and wrote, “it should be an HONOR that I am on his track!!! Want proof?? He couldn’t afford me and STOLE my vocals!! You done?? [clown emoji]”

He continued to that same user, “it’s very petty….please tell him that. It seems desperate on his part and he wants to seem relevant….very sad. Completely agree.”

Hamilton wrote in another comment, “and I have no ego about it…..just apologize and recognize….I don’t need his chump change….let’s just be kind and put each other over if we gonna do work. This was shifty AF…..but he’s a hack. So I get it. Lookin for a come up.”

It remains to be seen if this Westside Gunn issue is related to Hamilton’s WWE release. There’s also no word on if Hamilton asked to be let go. His profile is still live on the official SmackDown roster as of this writing.

Hamilton first signed with WWE back in 2015, to work the WWE NXT brand and Tough Enough tapings. He has worked the main roster since March 2016, working just about every main roster show at times, including WWE Superstars and WWE Main Event. He has been the main ring announcer on SmackDown for a few years now. Hamilton worked for the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the Miss America organization before coming to WWE, and did other TV work for FOX, NBC and CBS in various key markets.

Hamilton’s Twitter account at @HostGregHutson still links to his WWE.com profile, but his bio now reads like this, “TV Host/Announcer, Foodie, home chef, globe trotter & Cincinnati’s Very Own, repped by CMEG Talent in Los Angeles” His Instagram profile at @greghamiltonwwe also still links to the WWE website profile, and the bio says, “National TV Host and Announcer for @WWE I play Greg Hamilton on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Food Nerd”

There’s no word on who will replace Hamilton on this Friday’s SmackDown episode, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Hamilton and WWE. You can see screenshots of his deleted posts on Gunn below:

