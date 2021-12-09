WWE has reportedly released Jeff Hardy.

Hardy was reportedly offered help and rehab, but the assistance was not accepted, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Hardy’s release comes after he was sent home from the road last weekend. As we’ve noted, he tagged out of a six-man main event at Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, after appearing more sluggish as the match went on. Hardy immediately disappeared through the crowd as security followed him. He never returned, and did not appear for the post-match celebration with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods after the win over The Bloodline. Hardy missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio. It was reported then that he had been sent home. You can click here for videos of Hardy at the Saturday event. As noted at this link, Matt Hardy had provided an update on Jeff earlier this week, noting that he was at home, and was OK.

This most recent WWE run for Hardy began at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 when he and Matt returned after being away since 2009.

Hardy was scheduled to team with McIntyre to face Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss on this week’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy’s WWE release.

