Pwinsider reported today that Kevin Patrick has been officially released by WWE.

Earlier this week, news broke that Patrick was no longer the lead announcer of SmackDown and Michael Cole would replace him. He joined WWE in 2021.

Last year in August, WWE announced that Cole and Wade Barrett would be the commentators for Raw. However, Cole continued his duties on SmackDown and was joined by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. This change occurred after Patrick and Graves had already been working together for the Raw brand, while Cole and Barrett were paired up on SmackDown.

WWE had high expectations for Patrick and believed that working alongside Cole would contribute to his growth as a broadcaster. As the new year began, the teams were reshuffled to consist of two-man booths, ultimately resulting in Cole no longer being a part of SmackDown.