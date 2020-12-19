WWE’s Kayla Braxton has released some leaked audio of current Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn yelling at the production staff off-camera at the “Sami Awards,” the fictional award ceremony Zayn held on last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Zayn was upset due to co-host Big E winning the superstar of the year award, something that obviously was never in the champ’s original plans. The spot is also mimicking the recent leaked footage of A-list actor Tom Cruise yelling at staff on the set of the new Mission Impossible film for failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Check it out below.