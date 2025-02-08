The WWE releases have continued — yet again.

As noted earlier today, Cedric Alexander confirmed his release from WWE in a social media statement.

Soon thereafter, reports surfaced regarding WWE releasing Paul Ellering of The Final Testament as well.

In another update, two more talent releases have come to light.

PWInsider.com is reporting that an additional duo from The Final Testament, the Authors of Pain (AOP) team of Akam and Rezar have also been released from WWE.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding these cuts, and more potential WWE releases continues to surface.