The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues.

On Wednesday, WWE helped pick up the momentum in the final days leading up to the highly-anticipated premium live event, as they released a ‘WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Preview Special’ on their official YouTube channel.

Running over 24 minutes in length, the pre-show special for this Saturday’s PLE is hosted by Joe Tessitore and Big E.

In addition to running down the lineup and giving some insight and analysis into each match on the show, the preview special featuring Tessitore and E. also includes a special livestream appearance by Tiffany Stratton, in addition to comments from Trick Williams and Oba Femi.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, October 10, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.