WWE issued an official announcement on Monday regarding the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden hosting NXT Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory and the official WrestleMania 43 Watch Party during WrestleMania 43 Weekend in 2027.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

INFOSYS THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TO HOST NXT STAND & DELIVER®, AAA ETERNAL GLORY® AND THE OFFICIAL WRESTLEMANIA® 43 WATCH PARTY DURING WRESTLEMANIA 43 WEEKEND

Official WrestleMania 43 Watch Parties Head to Infosys Theater on WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday

WWE and Fanatics to Host Fan Experiences and Exclusive Retail Activations in New York

July 20, 2026 – WWE today announced NXT Stand & Deliver, NXT’s marquee annual event, and AAA Eternal Glory will take place at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York during WrestleMania 43 weekend in April 2027, creating a city-wide moment for fans to celebrate the global two-night event.

Prior to Stand & Deliver and Eternal Glory, WWE will host official WrestleMania 43 watch parties at Infosys Theater, transforming the versatile venue into an immersive live viewing experience for the WWE Universe, complete with giant LED screens, brand activations, merchandise and more. Additional details regarding official WrestleMania 43 watch parties in cities around the country, including major commercial venues and select COSM locations, will be announced soon.

Complementing the weekend events, WWE and Fanatics will partner to deliver interactive fan experiences and exclusive WrestleMania 43 retail activations to New York.

Additional ticket, event and fan experience details will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register now to be the first to receive general event information by visiting: http://wwe.com/WM43Weekend.

In September 2025, WWE, in partnership with The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on behalf of HE Turki Alalshikh, announced that Riyadh Season will host WrestleMania 43 in 2027 in Riyadh, marking the first time that the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of North America.

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