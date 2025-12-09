WWE is gearing up for the start of the Road to WrestleMania 42 in the beginning of the New Year of 2026, as WWE Royal Rumble comes to “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” on January 30.

Ahead of the first ever Saudi-based WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh, WWE has issued a press release regarding tickets.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TICKETS FOR ROYAL RUMBLE® 2026 IN RIYADH ON SALE THIS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10 Royal Rumble Emanates From KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, January 31 WWE SmackDown Arrives at KAFD on Friday, January 30 December 9, 2025 – The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, under the leadership of HE Turki Alalshikh, in cooperation with WWE®, have announced that the 39th annual Royal Rumble will be held at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 31, 2026. This landmark event marks the first time that the Royal Rumble will be hosted outside of North America. WWE SmackDown will also emanate from KAFD in Riyadh ahead of Royal Rumble on Friday, January 30, 2026. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, December 10 from 7.00pm local time at WeBook.com. Featuring all the biggest WWE Superstars on the roster, Royal Rumble will see two 30-person battle royal matches with a men’s and women’s winner of each receiving a Championship match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Royal Rumble will broadcast live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and Netflix globally. For more information visit www.wwe.com. Kicking off with Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026, Saudi Arabia will also host WrestleMania 43 in 2027 in Riyadh, marking the first time that the cultural phenomenon will be staged outside of North America.

For those interested, you can read spoilers on who is planned to win the 2026 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Changes To Annual Royal Rumble Format WWE Will Be Implementing In 2026