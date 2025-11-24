WWE is teasing something new for WrestleMania season.

A fresh 18-second clip hit social media today, showing an unidentified woman applying lipstick before cutting to a simple message: “4 Days.” The graphic style matches the current branding for WrestleMania 42, strongly suggesting WWE is counting down to the long-expected women’s version of the major WrestleMania 42 promo spot that first dropped in October.

If that’s the case, the timing lines up.

The men’s ad launched one month ago, featuring Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman, with narration from Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle” serving as the soundtrack.

WWE unveiled that video on The Pat McAfee Show before rolling it out across YouTube and social platforms.

The new teaser is set to fully premiere this Friday, November 28, the same day individual WrestleMania 42 tickets go on sale. WWE intentionally lined up the release with Black Friday, though combo tickets for both nights have already been made available.

WrestleMania 42 returns to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, marking the second consecutive year the event will run in the venue.

