Good news for WWE 2K23 fans.

Triple H announced this morning that a new playable character model for Bad Bunny is now available for purchase. The version of Bad Bunny shows off the attire he wore against Damian Priest earlier this year at Backlash in Puerto Rico, where the rap sensation defeated Señor Money In The Bank in an epic street fight. The Game’s tweet reads, “Just when you thought he couldn’t get any badder…An all-new @sanbenito playable character launches today with #WWE2K23’s special Bad Bunny Edition.”

Just when you thought he couldn’t get any badder… An all-new @sanbenito playable character launches today with #WWE2K23’s special Bad Bunny Edition. pic.twitter.com/86Zl1f6yQc — Triple H (@TripleH) October 20, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently praised Bad Bunny during an interview with The MMA Hour. You can read what the lucha-libre legend had to say about Bad Bunny’s work in WWE here.