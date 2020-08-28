WWE Shop has released their latest Signature Series Championship Replica, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The $499 replica features 22 Swarovski crystals, a custom painted strap with a special printing technique to match Flair’s iconic ring gear, 16 dates for all of The Nature Boy’s world title wins, a central plate modeled after the World Heavyweight Title, and more.

Below is a photo of the new replica:

#WWEShop lets you be the man without stepping into the ring with The Nature Boy. Featuring 22 @Swarovski crystals, custom painted strap & the dates he won all 16 of his World Heavyweight Championships, get your @RicFlairNatrBoy Signature Title today!https://t.co/iuGUWZpWRv pic.twitter.com/MGg29iMtUv — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 28, 2020

