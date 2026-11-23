WWE Survivor Series season is heating up.

And now you can get your merchandise related to the historic annual WWE premium live event.

This week, WWE released an announcement regarding their Survivor Series: WarGames Superstore coming to Houston, Texas from November 27 – November 29.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Survivor Series: WarGames Superstore coming to Houston Nov. 27-29 Get ready WWE Universe – the Survivor Series: WarGames Superstore is coming to Houston. Located at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the Survivor Series Superstore will feature a wide selection of WWE merchandise, including event-exclusive apparel, championship titles, collectibles, accessories and more. Fans can also shop special Houston-themez collaborations and gear celebrating the 40th annual Survivor Series. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars during the Photo & Auto Experience Survivor Series Weekend. Click here for the schedule and tickets. *Talent subject to change. The Survivor Series Superstore is presented by Krak, the money app. Krak Debit Card holders will be able to shop at the Superstore 30 minutes prior to the public. Get your free debit card at https://krak.app/ today. Disclaimers: Krak debit card is issued by Lead Bank under Visa license. Krak is not a bank; balances are not FDIC/SIPC insured. Eligibility and state restrictions apply. See terms. Variable spread may apply when spending, FX fees apply, and third-party fees may apply at ATMs. See Pricing for details. Survivor Series Superstore location George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

Level One, HALL A Store hours Friday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.