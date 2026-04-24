The post WrestleMania, pre European tour annual WWE releases are underway.

Amid rumors of multiple WWE talent cuts expected soon, one name has surfaced on social media to confirm the news.

Nikki Cross and Joe Gacy, best known as members of The Wyatt Sicks, were released, with Cross even taking to X on Friday to officially announce her departure from WWE.

Additionally, it is being reported that Alba Fyre has been released from WWE as well.

Zoey Stark, who has been recovering from a horrendous injury, has also been let go by WWE, according to one source.

More WWE releases are expected.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.