WWE Releases Nikki Cross vs. Bayley Extreme Rules Poster with Classic Horror Movie Theme

WWE has released a new promotional poster for “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” and the match that will see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Nikki Cross.
As seen below, the poster is WWE’s version of the classic movie poster for The Shining, which features shots from a scene with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.
You can see the full Cross vs. Bayley poster below, along with the previous posters released:
All 👀 on The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules. @reymysterio @wwerollins #EyeForAnEye pic.twitter.com/qguLUujTs7
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
WWE have revealed another unique poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
Nikki Cross vs Bayley 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6PgVW9Fmfy
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Kenny Omega Says They’re Close To Revealing Footage For AEW Video Game, Compares It To Nintento 64 Classics
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Bayley Teases Big WWE SummerSlam Match Against Two Legends
- Bianca Belair Returns to RAW, Ruby Riott Makes Cryptic Comment After Landing First TV Win Since February 2019, Liv Morgan
- WWE Possibly Doing Asuka vs. Kairi Sane Next
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury