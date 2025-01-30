An official announcement has finally been released for the news that broke on Wednesday regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque being inducted into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE.com released the following:

Paul “Triple H” Levesque to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was officially announced as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 following a surprise reveal at WWE HQ from his long-time friends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

The King of Kings will now forever live among WWE royalty.

From his days as a Greenwich, Conn. snob, to his era-defining run as a co-founder of D-Generation X, from shepherding future main-eventers Randy Orton and Batista toward WWE greatness in Evolution, to leading WWE into a new era on Netflix with his unmatched creative vision, Triple H hasn’t just existed on the cutting edge — he’s been the one sharpening the blade.

A 14-time World Champion, The Game clashed with a litany of legends to seize the throne as The King of Kings. The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins — multiple generations of the ring’s very best have felt the sledgehammer-wielding fist of The Cerebral Assassin. He methodically and systematically conquered sports-entertainment, capturing almost every major WWE championship, the King of the Ring crown, two Royal Rumble Match victories and the marquee spot in epic matches at WrestleMania on several occasions, all throughout an in-ring career that spanned four decades.

Outside of the ring, his first major success came during the creation of NXT, a developmental brand designed to build the future stars of WWE. As the lead creative mind along with the likes of Michaels, William Regal, Matt Bloom and others, Levesque created a transformative brand that has molded the brightest in-ring stars of the 21st century, including Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and dozens more. What started as a developmental program has become a third WWE brand with its own identity and accomplishments thanks to Triple H’s vision.

Following his official retirement from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, he would go on to lead WWE’s creative operations as Chief Content Officer and ushered in a new era of success for WWE including a Netflix streaming deal and a merger to create the industry-leading TKO media group.

As The Connecticut Blue Blood, The King of Kings, The Cerebral Assassin, The Game and now the CCO, Levesque’s legendary career both in front of and behind the camera will be remembered for generations to come as he takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.