WWE has revealed the official promotional poster for one of its biggest events of the year.

Taking to X, WWE unveiled the first look at the SummerSlam 2026 poster, offering fans a glimpse at the star-studded lineup set to headline the annual premium live event.

The poster features a mix of top-tier talent and rising names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Penta, Becky Lynch, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, and Trick Williams.

A loaded lineup for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, continuing WWE’s recent trend of expanding major events into weekend-long spectacles similar to WrestleMania.

Fans looking to attend can now get in early, as combo ticket presales for both nights are officially underway.