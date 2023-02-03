The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline.

The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.

The fallout from The Rumble will take place on tonight’s SmackDown with Reigns appearing live.

Zayn vs. Reigns is expected for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18, while Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is expected for WrestleMania 39, where Reigns will defend against Cody Rhodes.

Below is the full WWE Playlist episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.