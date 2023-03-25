WWE has released a new video playlist highlighting the feud between former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar and the company’s newest monster, Omos.

Omos and The Beast have confronted one another several times over the last few weeks, with WWE finally confirming that the two would clash at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 39.

You can check out the full playlist below.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently weighed in on this first-ever meeting between Omos and Lesnar on the latest edition of his podcast. Check out what the Olympic Hero had to say about the match here.