WWE has released a new playlist highlighting former two-time WWE champion Bobby Lashley, and the dominant run he had in 2022. This includes Lashley defeating Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, winning the United States championship, besting Omos at WrestleMania, and much more. Check out the full list below.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair took to Twitter to alert fans that he is watching his new Peacock documentary for the very first time. The former 16-time world champion writes, “Watching Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair For The First Time! @peacock @WWE.” See his tweet below.