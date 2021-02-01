In honor of his surprise return at last night’s Royal Rumble WWE has released a video playlist of all of Carlito’s greatest moments in company history. This includes his debut vignette, defeating John Cena for the U.S. title, his upset win over Randy Orton at Tribute for the Troops, his meeting with Roddy Piper and Steve Austin, and more.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who emerged victorious in last night’s Royal Rumble matchup, took to Twitter this morning to joke about how his 2021 began and how it is going by sharing a visual image from his role on the History Channel series, Vikings. Check it out below.