WWE has released a new playlist featuring every televised WCW matchup in the 173 winning streak of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Revisit one of the most dominant runs in the history of professional wrestling below.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their online Youtube series “Canvas 2 Canvas,” which features artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work of the Celtic Warrior, Sheamus. Check out the full video below.