WWE has released a playlist on their Youtube channel that showcases top superstar Gunther and his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. The description reads, “Look back at the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st century as Gunther defends the title against the likes of Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and more WWE Superstars.”

Grayson Waller took to Twitter to take a shot at former NXT U.K. Champion Tyler Bate ahead of their showdown on this Tuesday’s NXT television. The Aussie star writes, “Not surprised Tyler was so quick to defend HBK. He owes Shawn for pretending NXT UK was good for so long.”