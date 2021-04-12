WWE has released a new playlist on their Youtube channel, this time highlighting some of the most jaw-dropping Raw after Mania moments in history. The list includes The Rock and John Cena agreeing to face off at WrestleMania 28, the return of Brock Lesnar, Paige debut, Dolph Ziggler with the successful cash-in and more.

NXT star KUSHIDA took to Twitter to comment on the conclusion of WrestleMania week, which saw the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion face off against Pete Dunne at Takeover: Stand & Deliver. He writes, “The power of Sports Entertainment is great. The power of Puroresu is beautiful. This year’s Takeover/WrestleMania. These matches were EPIC. I would like more Japanese fans to see. I believe in my work. Happy Back in business.”