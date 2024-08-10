What happened when WWE SmackDown went off the air on FOX on Friday, August 9?

Let’s find out!

WWE released exclusive post-show footage of Roman Reigns’ television return after the 8/9 show went off the air from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It seems the show went off the air a little earlier than expected, as the video doesn’t show much other than Reigns continuing to stare back at the ring after decimating The Bloodline duo of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

As seen on the 8/9 show, the main event segment saw Reigns return and brawl with The Bloodline duo, all-the-while trying but ultimately failing to get his hands on Solo Sikoa and his “Tribal Chief” feather/flower boa.

Watch the unseen Roman Reigns footage from the 8/9 WWE SmackDown in Tulsa via the YouTube player embedded below.