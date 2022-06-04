WWE has announced the programming schedule for tomorrow June 5th ahead of the company’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, which includes a special edition of The Bump, and the HIAC kick-off show. Full details can be found below.

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for WWE Hell in a Cell Sunday

Get set for WWE Hell in a Cell with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Best of WWE Hell in a Cell

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest WWE Hell in a Cell Matches, beginning at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Ultimate WWE Hell in a Cell 2: Generational Supremacy

Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts and Kazeem Famuyide for WWE Ultimate Hell in Cell 2: Generational Supremacy. The panel of four will book seven Hell in a Cell Matches across generations with each competitor being pulled from a different era. Don’t miss WWE Ultimate Hell in Cell 2: Generational Supremacy at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special WWE Hell in a Cell edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things from the latest Premium Live Event. Watch as special guests Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens share their thoughts en route to their highly anticipated matchups at the explosive Premium Live Event.

“La Previa” Spanish WWE Hell in a Cell pre-show

At 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show

The WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms for expert analysis ahead of the night’s action to come.

Catch it all and don’t miss WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.