– WWE has announced the following stars for The Bump next Wednesday morning – Pete Dunne, Lacey Evans, and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

– A new “Best of WWE” playlist was added to the WWE Network this week with Taker’s most bone-chilling moments. WWE has been releasing throwback Taker clips to YouTube as well, to promote the 30th anniversary of The Dead Man.

Below is a rare clip from Taker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for the first time ever on July 29, 1991, before they met for the WWE Title at Survivor Series 1991. Also below is video from Taker vs. The Great Khali in a Last Man Standing match from the August 18, 2006 SmackDown show.

