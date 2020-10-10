WWE has released a full recap from night one of the WWE Draft, which began on last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can check out the full updated list here, or watch the video below.

SmackDown women’s champion Bayley sent a message to long-time friend/rival Sasha Banks ahead of their title showdown at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay per view. Bayley writes, “My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good.”