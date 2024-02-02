WWE has released a new Vlog covering CM Punk’s emotional week.

The footage shows the Second City Saint preparing for the Royal Rumble matchup, and the unfortunate fallout afterwards when it was revealed that he tore his triceps and would be out of action through WrestleMania 40. Punk comments on the setback, admitting that the situation sucks but reiterates what he said on last Monday’s Raw, where he emotionally shared a story about a friend he has battling cancer.

Due to his absence a new direction is needed for WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and his WrestleMania 40 plans as a showdown with Punk was on the table. The WWE Universe will learn more after the Elimination Chamber. Check out the full Vlog below.