WWE has announced the releases of Billie Kay, Mickie James, Kalisto, Tucker, Chelsea Green and Wesley Blake.

There is no word on what exactly led to the departures, but it looks like WWE is doing another round of post-WrestleMania roster cuts.

Kalisto last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last week’s SmackDown. He had been with WWE since May 2013.

Tucker also last competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on last week’s SmackDown. He had been with WWE since late 2013.

Green signed with WWE in 2018 and was called up to SmackDown right before the Survivor Series last year but suffered a wrist injury during her blue brand debut. She has been out since then and was reportedly just recently cleared to return.

Blake had been with WWE since June 2013. He last competed in a Fatal 4 Way at the Money In the Bank 2020 pay-per-view, but was briefly brought to SmackDown in December of last year for a quick program with King Baron Corbin.

Kay last wrestled for WWE in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37, teaming with Carmella. She signed with the company back in April 2015.

James last wrestled for WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past January, but she worked the Kickoff pre-show panel for Night One and Night Two of the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event last week. James returned to WWE back in December 2016 after signing a multi-year contract.

