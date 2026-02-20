AJ Styles has retired from WWE.

Following his loss to Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh, “The Phenomenal” one ended his legendary pro wrestling career.

On Monday, WWE will honor AJ Styles with a special tribute during their weekly episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, which emanates from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., near Styles’ hometown.

Ahead of the show, there have been reports of AJ Styles being spotted at the WWE Performance Center, and even reports of WWE having special plans for the February 23 tribute in Atlanta.

In another update, WWE has released a full-length, 22-plus minute behind-the-scenes video blog via their official YouTube channel, which looks at the final days of Styles’ legendary WWE career.

The official description for the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below, reads as follows:

AJ Styles’ farewell tour: WWE Vlog Get total access to AJ Styles for the final four months of his career, as The Phenomenal One prepares for Royal Rumble 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage, including the AJ Styles tribute.