AJ Styles is still soaking it all in.

As noted, Styles’ retirement ceremony on Monday Night Raw took an unexpected turn when The Undertaker appeared to inform him that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The surprise announcement capped off an emotional evening in front of his hometown crowd.

Now, fans are getting a look at what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

WWE released backstage footage on its official YouTube channel showing Styles reuniting with his family just minutes after Raw went off the air (see video below). The scene captured a visibly overwhelmed Styles trying to process the moment.

“I guess we’re going to WrestleMania,” Styles says in the video. “At least to the Hall of Fame. I’m very excited. I don’t know, I really can’t think of the words to express how I feel. ‘Gratitude’s’ a big one. ‘Thankful.’ ‘Blessed.’”

You could see it all over his face.

The former multi-time world champion went on to explain how meaningful it was to receive the news in his hometown, surrounded by his wife and children.

“I’m glad they were here to see it too,” he said, referring to his family. “What a place, being told you’re going into the Hall of Fame in the city that you live in. It was going to be a great night, and you got married. It’s awesome.”

WrestleMania 42 Weekend takes place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Details on the date and location for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony have yet to be announced.