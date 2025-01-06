WWE has released a very special elaborate cold open video package for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode tonight.

Featuring narration by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the cold open video package for WWE Raw on Netflix takes a look throughout the years in WWE, and the history of professional wrestling.

WWE Raw is scheduled to make their groundbreaking debut on Netflix tonight at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

In addition to the cold open, several minutes of video footage has surfaced showing the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. being completely transformed and set up for tonight’s historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut. Watch the video here …

