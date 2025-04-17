WWE is celebrating 30 years of “The Game” in style.

On Thursday, WWE Shop announced the release of special commemorative Triple H championship title belts to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The Game.”

The official announcement reads as follows:

“Pay tribute to one of sports entertainment’s most impactful names with this Triple H 30 Years The King Legacy WWE Championship Title Belt. This stylized version of the WWE Championship features a commemorative strap, side plates and end caps to make for a one-of-a-kind spectacle. It honors The King of Kings who’s done it all as a 14-time World Champion, a rebellious DX member and the company’s Chief Content Officer. Carve out space in your WWE memorabilia collection and you’ll recall many of The Game’s greatest moments from past and present day.”