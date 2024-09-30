What is the story on Larry?

Yes, that Larry.

Now you can find out!

WWE has released a special video dubbed, “Get to know CM Punk’s dog Larry,” which gives fans a special look at the dog that was named along with Punk’s wife on the famous bracelet that Drew McIntyre stole from him, and was the basis of much of their heated rivalry.

The description for the video reads, “Meet CM Punk’s dog Larry, the lovable rescue pooch who’s become the subject of Drew McIntyre’s taunting, as Punk brings Larry backstage at Raw.”

Check out the complete video below.