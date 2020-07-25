WWE Releases Statement On The Death Of Regis Philbin

WWE issued the following press release commenting on the passing of legendary television host Regis Philbin, who died earlier today at his home in Manhattan, New York.
WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88.
WWE Superstars were frequent guests on Philbin’s morning show, “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” including Ultimate Warrior, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, John Cena and many more. Philbin even battled the massive Yokozuna in an epic tug-of-war on an episode.
The TV icon was also a memorable presence at WrestleMania VII where he conducted backstage interviews and provided commentary for the main event showdown between WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter and Hulk Hogan. Regis also appeared on the historic Raw 1000, sending a classy congratulatory message to WWE.
WWE extends its condolences to Philbin’s family, friends and fans.
