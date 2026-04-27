NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo is set to be back in the spotlight on the April 28 episode of WWE NXT, with a new teaser already stirring speculation about what’s next for The Don.

The promotional question being asked heading into the show is, “Who will Tony D’Angelo challenge TOMORROW on WWE NXT?!” as WWE continues to tease a developing direction for the reigning champion.

D’Angelo’s most recent appearance saw him handed a mystery box during last Tuesday’s NXT, with the item notably featuring “War” written in Japanese Kanji on it, adding another layer of intrigue to his current storyline.

Meanwhile, the April 29 episode of NXT on CW is also shaping up with several matches and segments announced.

Confirmed for that show is Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints, Myles Borne (c) defending the NXT North American Championship against Saquon Shugars, BirthRight taking on E.K. Prosper & Dorian Van Dux, and Lizzy Rain making her official debut.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.